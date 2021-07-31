Ruth was born Feb 20, 1922 in Eveleth, Minn.
She graduated from Eveleth high school class of 1940. After school she worked for Henderson’s Bakery in Eveleth. She left there to work in refinance plant and Cadillac plant in Detroit, Mich., with her Finnish friend. She was also an inspector at Willow Run Ford plant that manufactured airplane parts for WWII bombers. She was also one of the “Rosie the Riveter” gals. While inspecting parts coming off the line she met and married Edward Durham. They had two children, Nancy and Charles. After three years of marriage they divorced while he was in the service. Ruth then moved back to Eveleth with Nancy and Charles. For six years she worked at Cluett-Peabody manufacturing company sewing men’s shirts. While working in Virginia, Minn., she met and married Arnie Johnson and moved with Arnie and her children to his family farm in Makinen, Minn. While there she worked for the federal forestry service at the Eveleth tree nursery as a clerk/ typist. She was active in the women’s club at the Palo Congregational church holding several offices in both organizations.
After her husband Arnie developed acute myeloid leukemia and needed more medical care necessitating stays in hospital for chemotherapy treatment they sold the farm that he lived on his entire life. From there they moved to Washington Manor until Arnie passed away in 2002.
Ruth moved to Florida in 2003 where she lived with her daughter, Nancy Durham-Jones and son-in-law, Jerry Jones.
In 2014 she was moved to Quality Healthcare Nursing Home in North Port, Fla., where she passed away peacefully on July 27, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olga and Walter Park; husband, Arnie Johnson; granddaughter, Brenda Popovich; daughter, Nancy Durham-Jones; and younger sister, Helen Park Novlen.
Ruth is survived by son-in-law, Jerry Jones who was also her caregiver; son, Charles Durham (Barbara); grandchildren, Vince Popovich ( Dean’a), Kathy Sell, Jason Durham and Marnie Helberg (Adam); and several great-grandchildren.
Ruth loved to travel. Her and Arnie visited Hawaii several times and stayed at length and also drove to Alaska as part of their many travels.
She was also a phenomenal artist and poet. She documented her life’s journey in her written journals and even wrote this obituary.
She was a very unique, fun loving lady who will be missed by all!
Funeral will be Aug. 14, at 2 p.m. at the Makinen Hall.
