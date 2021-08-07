Ruth Eleanor Park Johnson

Ruth was born to Walter and Olga (Salonen) Park in Eveleth, Minn. She graduated from Eveleth High School. A natural artist, Ruth worked with varied media to produce many cherished still lifes, portraits, and whimsical works on various materials. She passed this love of art on to many students she taught through community ed classes, and she sold many pieces at art fairs.
After high school, Ruth worked in production for the U.S. war effort, then married and had two children, Nancy and Chuck. She and the kids later moved back to Eveleth and lived with her parents until she married Arnie Johnson and they moved to Makinen in 1953.
Besides being a wife and mom and being very active in the community and the Palo Congregational Church, Ruth worked for the U.S. Forest Service near Eveleth until retiring.
Ruth is survived by her son, Chuck Durham (Barb); son-in-law, Jerry Jones (Pat) & Lulu; grandchildren: Kathy Sell (Dave), Jason Durham, Marnie Helberg (Adam), Vince Popovich (Dean’a); great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. Also special godson, Johnny Snidarich.
She was preceded in death by former husband, Ed Durham; husband, Arnie Johnson; granddaughter, Brenda Popovich; daughter, Nancy Durham-Jones; her parents, Walter and Olga; and her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Stan Novlan.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Makinen Hall with coffee afterward.
Inurnment at Makinen Cemetery.
Memorials preferred to Palo Congregational Church or Fellowship of the Cross.
SISU, MOM! Nakemiin!
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
