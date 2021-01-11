Ruth Ann Royal, 78, of Pengilly, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in the Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, with her family by side.
Ruth was born on Nov. 3, 1942, in Hibbing, Minn., the daughter of Donald and Marcella (Young) Woodman. She grew up in Nashwauk, was a member of the Nashwauk Lutheran Church, the Red Hat Group and a charter member of the Greenway Snowmobile Club and enjoyed outside flowers. She married Richard Royal in Keewatin on Jan. 16, 1960, and they lived in Pengilly ever since. Her family was extremely important to her, she loved taking care of her grandkids, and she would put all of her family’s needs in front of her own all of the time.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Richard D. Royal of Pengilly; her children, Robin A. (Jeff) Lindquist of Bloomington, Minn., and Rick D. (Darcie) Royal of Pengilly; two grandchildren, Jonathan R. “Jono” Lindquist and Nicholas D. “Nick” Lindquist, both of Bloomington, and step-granddaughter; Arielle (Blake Wise) Solberg of Lakeville, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog, Mandy.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Lila Anderson, Jackie Rankinen and Donald Woodman.
A funeral service for Ruth will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.
Visitation will be from noon until the 1:30 service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
