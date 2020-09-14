Ruth Ann Hanson, 81, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her husband, DuWayne H. “Bud” Hanson, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her home in Cottonwood, Ariz., after a courageous and brief battle with cancer. A heartfelt thank you from all of us to her nieces, Cheryl Schmidt and Bonnie Weatherman, and her granddaughter, Anna Brown, for the loving and special care they gave to both mom and dad.
Ruth was born in Minneapolis to Roy and Ruth Schmidt. She graduated from Annandale High School. She lived in the Minneapolis area until moving to Hibbing in 1975. Ruth married DuWayne Hanson on Aug. 8, 1977. They shared 43 years together in Hibbing, Pine River, Backus and Arizona. Ruth worked in life and health insurance sales until they happily retired to Arizona. Ruth deeply loved her family, friends and church family. She was an amazing baker and blessed many with her delicious pies. She enjoyed her flowers, reading, traveling, and her Norwegian heritage. They loved coming home to Minnesota every summer to visit with family and friends. Ruth always believed in greeting everyone with a smile and a hug. She is smiling now with all her heavenly loved ones and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, DuWayne Hanson; daughter, Julie Johnson; stepchildren, Lynda Johnson, Gregory Hanson (Teri), Brynda Bemis; grandchildren: Daniel Benz, Moriah Benz, Brittany Mansfield, Malorie Semla (Matt), Dylan Skusevich, Tanner Voit, Jasen Guddeck, Andrew Guddeck (Kindl) Lindsey Foss (April) Jamie Hanson, Geoffrey Brown, Anna Brown. Ruth is also survived by many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, along with many special friends in Arizona and Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wally, Eugene and Delano Schmidt; daughters, Tracy Mansfield, Cheryl Skusevich; grandchildren: Matthew and Jeremy Clemons, Dustin Guddeck, Kelsey Hanson.
She will be laid to rest with a private family service in Grygla, Minn., at an upcoming date.
