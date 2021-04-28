Russell (Rusty) Martin O'Neil

Russell Martin O'Neil, 62, of Hibbing Minn., died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 22, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Rusty was known for his quick wit and ability to make everyone laugh. He enjoyed music, fishing and spending time with family and friends. He had the biggest heart and was loved by so many. He will be deeply missed by all.

Rusty is survived by his loving mother, Joan; siblings: Shawn, Mike (Lisa), Tim (Leanne), Jean, MariBeth (Peter); children, Joel, Katie, Jack, Elizabeth (Chris); grandchildren: Gavin, Josie, Graci, Franci, Davian, Koli, Elissa and Kaleb; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey; and his father, Terrance.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell O'Neil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Load entries