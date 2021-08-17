Russell H. Gibson of Pine City passed away peacefully with his daughter, Sheila and grandchildren, Ashley, Trinity, and Ashton at his side on Monday, August 16, 2021. He was 82. He was born April 7, 1939, in Slate, Va., the son of Stewart and Myrtle (Horne) Gibson. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, and playing cards.
Russell is survived by his children: Sheila Gibson of Pine City, Minn., Russell, Jr., Larry, and Darren Gibson all of Missouri; siblings, Virgil (Marcia) Gibson of Berea, Ky., Gerald (Faye) Gibson of Hibbing, Minn., and Jerry (Geneva) Gibson of Roanoke, Va; brother-in-law: Dan Bills of Hibbing; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; daughter, Sandy; and companion, Joan Hahn.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service Friday, Aug. 20, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Kevin Norton will officiate. The service will be live-streamed on the Bauman Funeral Homes Facebook page and website.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
