Russell G. Gabrielson

Russell G. Gabrielson, 68, of Orr, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Orr American Legion, Orr. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

A luncheon will be held immediately following the service.

To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Gabrielson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries