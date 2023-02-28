Russell Brian Pederson
Russell Brian Pederson, 95, of Hoyt Lakes, died peacefully with his daughters by his side on February 24, 2023, at Carefree Living in Aurora.
Russell Brian Pederson, 95, of Hoyt Lakes, died peacefully with his daughters by his side on February 24, 2023, at Carefree Living in Aurora.
He was born on July 21, 1927, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Edwin and Olga (Brian) Pederson. The family then moved to Cameron, Wisconsin. While working in Cameron, he met the love of his life, Nadine Gotham. They were united in marriage on October 11, 1947.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion.
When Russell moved to Hoyt Lakes, he was considered an original “Mudder.” He had to live in Virginia while he was waiting for his house to be built in Hoyt Lakes.
Russell was a very active member in his community. He was very involved in Faith Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir for decades. He was also in the singing group, Male Chorus for years. He enjoyed volleyball, basketball, and was an avid golfer. He was very proud that he got two hole-in-ones in his late 70s.
He was a purchaser for Cleveland Cliffs for many years where he eventually retired. Russ and Nadine enjoyed many winters in Del Rio, Texas.
He was also a family man. His life centered around his family and he will be missed.
Russell is survived by his daughters, Vicky (Tom) Michels, Randine Carlson, Brenda (Mike) Jensen, all of Hoyt Lakes; grandchildren, Stacy, Conner, Jenell, Aaron, Brian, Bradley, Justin, and Tyler; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Nadine; brother, Richard; sister, Virginia; son-in-law, Curtis Carlson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gloria and Bryce Morley, Ray and Colleen Makala, and Wally Anderson.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hoyt Lakes. Interment will follow at Hoyt Lakes Cemetery in Hoyt Lakes. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
