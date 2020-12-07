Russell A. Barke, 94, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm, Minn.
He was born to the late Albert and Lina (Wirtanen) Barke on Nov. 19, 1926, in Chisholm.
Russell worked as a land surveyor and was previously employed by U.S. Steel Corp., RCM, and St. Louis County.
He enjoyed hunting and curling. Russell was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Engineers Club of MN., and graduated from Chisholm High School. Russell enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1944.
Russell is survived by his children, Karl (Suzanne) Barke of Longview, Wash., and Mary Sue (Thomas) Techar of Side Lake, Minn.; two grandchildren, Melissa (Carlo) Pietrosanti of Portland, Ore., and Heather Thompson of Las Vegas, Nev.; four great grandchildren: Bridgette, Carradene, Avery and Ariana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Elaine Oland.
There will be no services due to Covid restrictions.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
