Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Kenneth Krueger

Rudolph “Rudy” K. Krueger, 91, of Buhl, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Carefree Living in Buhl after a short stay.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1930, in San Jose, Calif., to Rudolph R. and Lena E. (Doucette) Krueger. He moved with his family to Minnesota in 1946 and grew up near Brainerd. Rudy graduated from Washington High School in Brainerd, Minn., and attended Junior College in Hibbing, Minn.
Rudy began his military experience with Army basic training and as an instructor at Fort Belvoir, Va. In 1951. In Korea, he was a heavy equipment mechanic and operator with the 62nd and the 84th Construction Battalions. He served in the Korean War March 1953 to February 1954. Following his military service, he worked on the family farm and construction in Minnesota before moving to Buhl in 1966. He then worked for Reserve Mining in Babbitt, Minnesota for 8 ½ years.
Rudy was united in marriage to Barbara J. Pirjevec on June 16, 2007 in Buhl. He retired from Eveleth Mines as an automotive/truck mechanic in March 1993 after working there for 16 ½ years. He enjoyed woodworking and was proud to be a member of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, President of Buhl Senior Citizens, Knights of Columbus and Buhl Honor Guard. Rudy was a life member of Hibbing VFW Post 1221, Virginia American Legion and Korean War Veterans Association; member of Patron of National Rifle Association and a Minnesota DNR firearms safety instructor in Buhl for more than 50 years. Last November, Rudy received along with other veterans, a Quilt of Valor at a reunion in Branson, Missouri.
He is survived by step-children: Charles (Liz) Koncker of Vadnais Heights, Minn., Molly Pirjevec of St. Paul, Minn., Michael Pirjevec of Mountain Iron, Minn., Reenie Pirjevec of Merritt Island, Fla., Ret. Lt. Col. Marie (Ret. Maj. Wade) Cochran of Fairfield, Pa., Marty Pirjevec of Champlin, Minn., Peggy (Todd) Wenz of Rockford, Minn.; cousins, Willard Doucette and Betty Loidolt of Little Falls, Minn.; nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many good friends and neighbors in Buhl and the surrounding area. He will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his fiancée of 30 years, Gail Koncker; wife, Barbara Krueger; brother, David; sister, Barbara; and parents.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Buhl. Celebrant will be Fr. Paul Strommer. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be Lakeview Cemetery with military honors accorded by Mid-Range Honor Guard. A luncheon will follow at the Buhl Kinney Senior Center.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
