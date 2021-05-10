Rudolph “Rudy” John Ceglar, Jr, 66, of Aurora, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora.
He was born on Oct. 11, 1954, to Rudolph Sr. and Jean (O’Brien) Ceglar. He grew up and attended Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School, graduating from the Class of 1972. Rudy started his family right out of high school and went to work for Bradach Lumber. He also worked for Vidmar Iron Works and later LTV Steel until the company’s closure. Rudy then worked for Essentia Health-Northern Pines in the maintenance department until his retirement in the 2000’s.
Rudy was an active member of the community of Aurora, of which he loved and had many friends. Rudy served on the Aurora Fire Department for over 20 years and volunteered for the Aurora-Hoyt Lakes Youth Hockey Clubs for many years. He was a member of the Local 4108 Union. Rudy was especially proud of his “Bohunk” Slovenian heritage. He will be remembered for his love of dogs and especially for the delight he took in watching his grandchildren grow up and attending their school and sports activities.
Survivors include his son, Brian (Kristi) Ceglar of Hoyt Lakes; four grandchildren: Maryssa (Tyler) Koch of Gilbert, and Brenna, Kada, and Rhys Ceglar of Hoyt Lakes; four siblings: Bonnie (John) Jones of Hoyt Lakes, Anthony “Butch” (Joanne) Ceglar and Jeanne (John Jamnick) Ceglar, both of Aurora, and John Ceglar of Woodbury; former wife, Toni Ceglar of Mountain Iron; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy Ceglar; a sister, Mary Jo Koski; and his parents.
A public visitation for Rudolph “Rudy” John Ceglar, Jr, 66, of Aurora will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
A private family service will be held with Fr. Peter Lambert officiating.
Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
