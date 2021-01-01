Rudolph Michael Grahek, 94, of Ely, Soudan and Lake Havasu City, Ariz., passed away Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at the Chisholm Heritage Manor.
He was born on May 22, 1926, to Steve and Ann (Strukel) in Ely. Rudy graduated from Ely High School and attended the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis. He was a World War II and Korean War veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 45. Rudy married Agnes Mesojedec in June 1953 and later married Angeline Pertz in 1973.
Rudy worked at the Soudan Underground Mine, the Ely Pioneer Mine and also owned and operated several businesses, including the Friendly Tavern Bar, Rudy’s Amusement Machine business, Snow Shield, Ruann’s Teen Center and his first wife’s Town & Country Beauty Salon. And he was the Tax Assessor for the Township of Breitung.
Rudy enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping especially with his brothers Ted and Albert. During his retirement years he traveled several times to visit relatives in Yugoslavia and enjoyed residing in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., which he often called Paradise. He was extremely proud of his family and cherished his children, grandchildren and especially his great grandchildren. He loved playing cards and home cooked meals and attending Saturday masses with family members.
He is survived by his son, Michael (Beth) Grahek; and daughter, Marjorie (Randall) Johnson; grandchildren: Ashley (Justin) Morken, Adam (Christina) Grahek, Courtney (Casey) Aluni and Whitney (Ryan) Cobby; and great-grandchildren: Aubri, Emmi and Halli Aluni and Harper and Hudson Cobby; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Angeline Pertz; his parents; brothers Ted and Albert; sisters: Ann (Inky) Stefanich, Mary (Mitzy) Grahek, Marcella Gardiepy and Dorothy in infancy; and his first wife and mother of his children, Aggie (Mesojedec) Taylor.
A huge thank you goes out to the Chisholm Heritage Manor Staff who cared so deeply and genuinely for our Dad during his staff there.
A private family memorial mass will be held at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Rev. Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
Burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
