Rudolph David ‘Rudy’ Zattoni

Rudolph David “Rudy” Zattoni, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by family at Essentia Health Hospital on February 21, 2023, He was born on September 20, 1927, in Eveleth, the son of Celeste and Josephine Zattoni and was a graduate of Eveleth High School. Rudy married his beloved Roberta “Bobbette” Kulaszewicz on May 2, 1953 in Biwabik. He was a long-time resident of Fayal Township residing in the home he built on Ely Lake until 2021. He spent his last years at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.

