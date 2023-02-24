Rudolph David “Rudy” Zattoni, age 95, died peacefully surrounded by family at Essentia Health Hospital on February 21, 2023, He was born on September 20, 1927, in Eveleth, the son of Celeste and Josephine Zattoni and was a graduate of Eveleth High School. Rudy married his beloved Roberta “Bobbette” Kulaszewicz on May 2, 1953 in Biwabik. He was a long-time resident of Fayal Township residing in the home he built on Ely Lake until 2021. He spent his last years at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
Rudy was employed by Dow Chemical, Nitro Chem Energy, and retired from MNEX where he made and delivered explosives for the mining industry. Rudy sailed the world with the Merchant Marines and was a proud Army Veteran having served in combat as Sergeant First Class during the Korean War. He was an active volunteer in the VFW, Lions Club, Trentini Club, Meals on Wheels, and the Knights of Columbus. His faith was important to him as praying the Rosary was a part of his daily routine. He was in the Honor Guard marching in parades and serving at funerals until he was in his late 80’s.
Rudy was proud of his Tyrolean roots and traveled to the “old country” multiple times. A man of adventure, he loved riding motorcycles, snowmobiling, canoeing in the BWCA, and flying airplanes. He had a passion for chopping wood and spending time at deer camp with the boys. He was an avid reader and a stranger to no one. He always had a story, book, or joke to share. Countless memories were made on Ely Lake as he taught neighborhood kids how to swim and make maple syrup. He shared many a sauna with family and friends as well as hosted 4th of July picnics. Family was EVERYTHING to him.
Rudy is survived by his children: Gina (Jeff) Hunsinger of Grand Blanc, Mich., Peter (Cheryl) Zattoni of Mt. Iron, Minn., John (Lynette Wheelock) Zattoni of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Paul (Deborah) Zattoni of Albertville, Minn.; grandchildren: Nicholas (Mandy Beerley) Hunsinger, Megan (Charles) Venz, Allison (Keith) Koshiol, Breanne (Collin) Stremke, Mario Zattoni, Vincent Zattoni, Andrew Zattoni, and Emily Zattoni; great-grandchildren: Rowan, Patrick, Evelyn, Brooklyn, Tayleigh, and Vivian; sister-in-law: Betty Lou Enquist; brother-in-law: Alan Kulaszewicz; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Roberta; sister: Adeline (John) Waichunas; and sister: Alice (Frank) Turk.
As a long-time parishioner of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 15, 2023, at the church. Fr. Justin Fish will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be for 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are the preferred way to honor Rudy’s memory and may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Rudolph Zattoni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.