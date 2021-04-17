Ruby Gina Okstad, 96, of Aurora, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Essentia Health-Virginia.
She was born on March 13, 1925, to Ingwald and Ellen (Larson) Dahl in Saginaw. Ruby grew up in Pike Lake and attended school in Proctor. She graduated from the Proctor High School, Class of 1943. Ruby held various jobs after graduation, most notably at the Morgan Park US Steel Plant during WWII. Following the war, Ruby married Clayton Okstad on June 7, 1947. The couple started their family in Proctor. The family then moved to Aurora in 1960.
Ruby was active in the community. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and their Women’s Faith Circle, the Aurora Garden Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, as well as the Good Sam’s and Red Dale Camping Clubs. She enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Ruby is survived by her three children, Clayton (Cindy) Okstad, Patti (Byron) Gaylord, and Dick (Julie) Okstad, all of Aurora; grandchildren: Brian (Theresa Gardella) Okstad, Sara (Scott Noland) Okstad, Amanda Baker, Mikaela Gaylord, Kirk (Mandy) Okstad, Lars (Ariel) Okstad, Eric (Leah) Okstad and Leif (Rachel) Okstad; fifteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton; a grandson, Michael Gaylord; a sister, Irene Najjar; and her parents.
A private family memorial service will be held for Ruby at the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Aurora with Pastor Greg Anderson officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Columbarium in Aurora.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
