Ruby Delores Rasmussen
Ruby Delores Rasmussen, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Carefree Living in Babbitt to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born on July 16, 1931, to Olga and Emil Weum in Ulen, Minn., and she was united in marriage to Mel Rasmussen on January 28, 1951. She and Mel were best friends until his death in 2015.
Ruby loved people and was always ready to give them a hug. She loved Jesus and His light would shine through her wherever she went. She wanted everyone to know about the Lord. She didn’t hesitate to tell others about her relationship with Jesus.
Ruby loved to sing and worship the Lord and was an active choir member for many years.
After Reserve Mining shut down, she and Mel travelled as volunteers for MAPS and volunteered time on a crisis hotline. There is much more that could be shared in what they did. Helping others in need was who they were.
Ruby loved her family and getting everyone together was most important to her. You can be sure food was always involved. You haven’t had a piece of cake until you had a Ruby-size piece of cake.
Her passing leaves a hole in many lives. She touched so many with her warmth and care.
Survivors include two sons, Steve (Laurie) and Jerry (Pam); and two daughters, Julie (Bob) Smith and Chris (Bill) Stupica; grandchildren: Chad Stupica, Jim (Melissa) Smith, Janelle (Andy) Butler, Michael (Theresa) Rasmussen, Mark (Kylee) Rasmussen, Matthew Rasmussen, Michelle (Chris) Schally and Paul (Amanda) Rasmussen; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter; one brother, Gordy (Bonnie) Weum; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mel; sisters: Delaine, Hazel, Alice and Doris; and her brothers Archie and Eldred.
A Celebration of Life will be held this spring at the Assembly of God church in Babbitt.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
