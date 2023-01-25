Ruby Delores Rasmussen

Ruby Delores Rasmussen, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Carefree Living in Babbitt to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

