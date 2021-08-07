Roy T. Caswell, 83, of Kingman, Ariz., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Kingman Regional Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in St. Cloud, Minn., to Edwin and Ruth (Stullick) Caswell and raised in Sauk Rapids, Minn. Upon high school graduation in 1955, Roy enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served until being honorably discharged in 1958. He then worked in aircraft repair in the Minneapolis-St. Paul and St. Cloud areas, and later in mining in northeast Minnesota. He spent over 20 years with US Steel in Mt. Iron, Minn., before retiring in 1993. During his time on the Iron Range, Roy was known for being an avid pilot and outdoorsman, having built a log home with his own two hands in Angora and explored the Boundary Waters Canoe Area with his family. In retirement, Roy relocated to Arizona, having spent the past 25 years in Kingman.
Roy is survived by his son, Warren (Jodi) Caswell of Cottage Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Olivia Caswell of St. Paul, Minn., and Zoe Caswell of Cottage Grove; sister, Irene Senum of Apple Valley, Minn.; and nephews, David Senum of Austin, Texas, and Steven (Margaret) Senum of Rochester, Minn., along with three great-nieces, a great-nephew, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George, who died in infancy; and his brother-in-law, Jack Senum.
In accordance with Roy’s wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Memorials preferred to the Civil Air Patrol or The Nature Conservancy.
Cremation services provided by Sutton Funeral Home of Kingman, Ariz.
