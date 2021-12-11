Roy Richard Carne, age 72, passed away at his home in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.
He was born on Jan. 16, 1949, in Virginia, Minn., to Roy Carne and Dorothy Jeglosky.
Roy graduated High School from Gilbert High School, Gilbert, Minn., in 1967. After High School he went to work for Jones and Laughlin Steel Corporation as a Laborer, Sampler and Truck Driver. In 1969 he joined the United States Coast Guard. Roy served in the USCG until 1989. After serving his Country he worked multiple positions throughout Sault Ste. Marie until landing his position at the Sault Ste. Marie Army Corps of Engineers as a Deck Hand on the Derrick Barge Harvey in 1994. In 1999 he became a Relief Crane Operator on the Crane Barge Nicolet. He retired Aug. 31, 2015 from the US Army CORPS of Engineers. While serving in the USCG he was awarded multiple awards.
Roy was a family man who loved to host family gatherings and thoroughly enjoyed his grandchildren. He was known as “Papa” and always had a listening ear. It wasn’t uncommon to find him and Debbie playing cards or dice. Other interests included going to the Casino, watching movies, sitting on the back deck watching the boats go past, football and BlackFriday shopping.
Roy is survived by his beloved partner, Debbie Sue LaFaver of 21 years; daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Carne-Stuart, and Kimberly (Braulio Garcia) Carne; siblings: Carol Johnson, Patti (Kevin) Erickson, Mike (Karen) Carne, Craig (Peggy Homola) Carne; step-children: Kenneth LaFaver Jr., Crystal (Jason Berg) LaFaver, Jessica (Roy) Bathgate, Ashley (Bryan) Bunker; 13 grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a service is scheduled.
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Carne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
