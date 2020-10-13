Dad, your dash is complete.
Roy Lundstrom Jr., 94, lifelong Minnesota resident was released into the loving arms of Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Franciscan Health Center in Duluth, Minn.
He was born July 25, 1926, to Roy and Florence (Sandberg) Lundstrom Sr. in Duluth. After attending Central High School, Roy, a WWII veteran, served aboard the naval destroyer J.C. Owens in the Pacific Theatre. He married Mary Carol Harrom May 5, 1950. Roy was first employed with Northern Pacific R.R. as a switch operator and would have a second career in his calling as a chemical dependency counselor and director of the Lake Venoah halfway house in Carlton, Minn. He was a member of the Nashwauk Alliance Church, the American Legion, and AA (recently celebrating 50 years of sobriety). In their retirement Roy and Carol enjoyed their winters in San Tan Valley, Ariz., and their summers in Nashwauk. Roy loved fly-fishing, picking blueberries, and their beloved dog Patty. Along with playing guitar and mandolin, Roy was a skilled artisan in knife forging, woodcarving, and song writing.
Roy is survived by his wife of 70 years, “Saint” Carol Lundstrom; children, Steven (Ellen) Lundstrom, Nashwauk, Gary (Tim) Lundstrom, Duluth, and Mary Kay (Troy) Forsberg, Barnum, Minn.; sister, Patricia Rae Ogston, Pike Lake, Minn.; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Roy Lundstrom; parents, Roy and Florence; and two sisters, Marilyn Larson, and Bernice Lillo.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Franciscan Health Center for their compassionate care which knows no bounds. And to Essentia Hospice for their compassionate care as well.
A graveside service for Roy will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth. The Rev. John Weiher will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
