Roy L. Waldron, 91, of Virginia passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at The Waterview Pines.
Roy was born on Jan. 2, 1929, to George and Marie (Malbo) Waldron in Two Harbors. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. He worked for the DMIR Railroad in the telephone department (later Frontier). He was united in marriage to Dale Mallory on Oct. 28, 1950, in Two Harbors.
Roy is survived by his wife, Dale; two daughters, Sharon Morcom of Two Harbors, Wendy (Dean) Skogman of Warroad; three sons, Gary of Duluth, Dana (Gail) of Virginia, and Randy (Kim) of Rochester; grandchildren: Amanda Vincent, Andrew Waldron, Scott and Bryon Morcom, Jeremy (Jen) Waldron, Gina (Mike) Hill, Tammy (Wade) Vertina, Kelly (Scott) Cleave, Justin Skogman, Chris (Sarah) Waldron, and Ashley (Ben) Roche; 25 great-grandchildren; and half-brother, DeLray Waldron of Gunn City, Mo..
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Jessie; four sisters: Marion Abbott, Deloris Salakka, Betty Nelson, and Rose Willis; two brothers, Ralph and Darrell; and one great-grandson, Tyler Waldron
Services will be held at the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia with Randy Zaran officiating.
