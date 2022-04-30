Roy K. Carlson, 91, formerly of Virginia passed away April 6, 2022, at the Commons on Marice in Eagan, Minn.
He was born May 15, 1930, in Virginia, the son of John and Borghild Carlson. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from UMD and Masters Degree from Bemidji State.
Roy worked as an elementary education teacher for the Hibbing Public Schools, retiring in 1983. He enjoyed fishing, spending time at Lake Vermilion, traveling the world, biking, ice skating, cross country skiing, and playing Cribbage with his nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia, Virginia Library Board, Arrowhead Library System, Sportsmen’s Club of Lake Vermilion, Salvation Army, and Sons of Norway, Haarfager Lodge #40.
Roy is survived by his sister-in-law, Julie Carlson; nephews, John (Sookja) Carlson, Dale (Soni) Carlson, Brent (Terri) Carlson; and great-nephews, Tom Carlson and Kirk Carlson; and great-nieces, Samantha Gilmore and Sara Carlson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl and Ralph; nephew, Craig Carlson; and good friend, Henry Drieman.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Virginia with Pastor Amy Janssen officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Gethsemane Lutheran Church.
