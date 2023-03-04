Roy John Hendricks, age 72, of Wawina, Minn., passed away on February 25, 2023, at M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, Minn.
Roy was born in 1950 in Grand Rapids, the son of Chester and Gretchen Hendricks. Following his graduation from Grand Rapids High School in 1968, Roy completed two years in an automotive program and Hibbing VoTech.
On January 26, 1974, he was united in marriage to Barbara Theresa Bischoff and together, they raised two sons, Samuel and David. Roy worked various jobs over the years but most notably, as a diesel mechanic for Hib Tac, retiring from the mines in 2010.
Roy was a member of Grace Bible Church and the Tri-State Racing Pigeon Club. He also enjoyed hunting, farming, raising Scottish Highland cows, going to auctions. Roy was a calm, patient and kind man. He will be remembered for his love of John Deere, his heart of gold, and his strong faith.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; and son, David Hendricks.
He will be deeply missed by his son, Samuel Hendricks.
A memorial service to honor Roy’s life will be held at a later time.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
