Roy H. Soderberg, age 95.5, died Friday, June 10, 2022 after a brief stay at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower. He was born December 4, 1926 in Soudan, the youngest of 12 children born to Chas and Signe Soderberg. Roy was a graduate of Tower-Soudan Highschool, Class of 1944. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946. Roy was employed by the Soudan Underground Mine, the Pioneer Mine in Ely and Minntac. He was a member of the VFW, Elks, Masons, NRA, Ducks Unlimited, the Tower-Soudan Old Settlers, Stuntz Bay Association, and many other local organizations. But Roy was best known for his love of flying. As an avid hunter and fisherman, he would fly his plane to many remote lakes in Ontario for lake trout, Saskatchewan for ducks and geese, and South Dakota for pheasant. He knew Lake Vermilion like the back of his hand. No one could filet a fish like Roy, skill he passed on to his nephews.
Roy is survived by his caregivers: niece, Patti Soderberg Buffington; great-nephew, Jeff (Joan) Jauss, and Terry (Amy) Soderberg; nieces and nephews: Lois St. Sure (Jay), Karen Karni, Linda (Don) Duffer, James Cooley, John (JoAnna) Pucel, Bill Pucel, Mary Gayle Pucel (Nancy), Kurt (Barb) Soderberg, Nancy (Barry) Przybylski; many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Carl, Lawrence, Clifford, Norman, Hazel, Lil, Grace, Ozzie, Mildred, Jane and Ollie; nieces and nephews: Jean Soderberg, Susan Stalder, George Jauss, and Tom (Dale) Soderberg.
At Roy’s request, no formal services will be held.
Roy’s family would like to thank the staff at Vermilion Senior Living for the wonderful care during his brief stay. Also, many thanks to Dr. Bianco for the years of care for Uncle Roy.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanuneralhome.com .
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Soderberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.