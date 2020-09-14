Roy Clarence Carlson, 93, of Ely, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Carefree Living in Ely.
He was born on May 14, 1927, the son of Waldemar and Anna (Hendrickson) Carlson. He grew up in Tower where he attended school. He served in the Army in Korea during 1945. He worked for Tomahawk Timber, then 30 years at Reserve Mining as a foreman before retiring at the age of 57.
Roy was united in marriage to Katherine Preblich on Aug. 30, 1952 in Ely. They established their home in Ely, where they raised their four children.
Grandpa Roy was well-known for his clever 4th of July floats in the Ely and Tower parades, which often drew laughter from the crowd and won first place. He loved to play his organ, harmonica and accordion. He enjoyed watching westerns, Hee Haw, and Johnny Carson, listening to old country music, and talking passionately about politics. He loved to dance and was well known for his jitterbug skills. He spent a lot of time at his “shack” in Tower, where he hunted, relaxed or cut wood at his sawmill down the road. He made homemade maple syrup every Spring and made the best homemade sausage. He had a great sense of humor with his one-liners and was a masterful storyteller. Grandpa Roy set the bar for how a great man should be – kind, caring, sweet, loving, committed, hardworking and down to earth. He fiercely loved his family, would do anything for us and was always there no matter what. He will be terribly missed by all of us.
Roy is survived by his four children: Robert (Sandra Nyman), LeRoy, Thomas and DeAnn, all of Ely; six grandchildren, Shannon Wallisch, Chad Carlson (Meghan Moravitz), Shalee Hansen, Garrett Carlson (Melissa Portinen), Marissa Carlson (Jeff Gapp) and Brianna Carlson; and 12 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Grayson, Cameron, Wyatt, Brynn, Preston, Peyton, Mila, Aiden, Easton, Reagan and Bristyl; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and Warren Carlson; sisters: Doris Limmer, Clarice “Sissy” Starkovich, Shirley Starkovich, Vivian Mensorio, Joan Salo; and the mother of his children and love of his life, Katherine Patricia Carlson.
The family would like to thank Carefree for the excellent care given to Roy during his stay.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
