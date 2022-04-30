Roy “Butch” Belanger, age 71 of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home. A private interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Belanger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries