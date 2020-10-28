Roy Allen Gordon Bailey

Gordon Bailey, 103 ½, “and don’t forget the half!” passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born April 4, 1917, to Roy and Catherine (Jourdain) Bailey in Red Lake, Minn. Gordon had been a resident of Keewatin since 1956, coming from Redby, Minn. Upon completing high school, Gordon graduated from Bemidji State University with a two year degree. While at Bemidji, Gordon was a member of their boxing club with the Bemidji Teachers College. After graduating from Bemidji State, Gordon proudly served his country during WWII with the U.S. Army. He was assigned to the 309th Tank Destroyer Division. While enlisted, Gordon went to mechanic school for Harley Davidson during the war. He later would be employed with Hanna Mining, and Butler Mining Company, where he was a lab technician in their Research Lab. After his retirement, Gordon remained with the Lab doing consulting work for Hanna Mining.
Gordon was the eldest male member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe, and was a member of the American Legion in Keewatin. Gordon was always gardening, he took up canning in his 80s, loved watching sports, playing pool at the local pool halls, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
George is survived by his children, Greg (Brenda) Bailey, Nashwauk, Minn., Candy Petron, Grand Forks, N.D., and Cathe (Jim) Bozich, Keewatin, Minn., 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gordon “Gene” Bailey; daughter, Bette Bailey; his wife, Florence Bailey in 2006; three brothers, John Arnold Bailey, Maurice “Buddy” Bailey, Jim Bailey; and his sister, Katharine “Sis” Duderstadt.
Funeral services for Gordon will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Deacon Richard Johnston will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
