Ross Hannuksela, 55, of Mount Carmel, Ill., passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on Feb.15, 1965, in Eveleth, Minn., the son of Lawrence and Susan (Lintula) Hannuksela. He married Jenny Brown on Dec. 21, 1985, and she survives.
Ross was employed by E.T. Simonds in the quality control division. He was a 1983 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and a member of the 1981 Illinois State Champion football team. Ross was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed being outdoors and took up the hobbies of hunting and fishing. Ross had a love for animals, especially his grand-dogs. Above all, his family meant the most to him. Ross was of the Lutheran Faith, was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Ross leaves behind his parents; loving wife of thirty-four years, Jenny; sons, Davin Hannuksela and wife, Lauren of Anna, Ill., Gage Hannuksela and wife, Kaleh of Vincennes, Ind.; daughter, Madison Riley and husband, Brett of Evansville, Ind.; grandchildren: Aniston, Asher, Gavin, Braylon and Gwen Hannuksela with baby Brynn Hannuksela arriving any day, Axil, Finnian and Callie Riley; sisters, Paige (Bill) Phelps of Wheatfield, Ind., Penny Kerstiens of Ferdinand, Ind., Elissa (John) Aidt of Sumner, Ill.; sister- and brother-in-law, Jim and Sara Newkirk, brother-in-law, Robert Kerstiens; many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Bud and Ellen Brown.
Graveside services will be at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Rev. John Schmeling officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ross’ memory to Wabash Rally Against Cancer (WRAC) and will be accepted at the Graveside or can be mailed to Keepes Funeral Home, 1500 North Cherry Street, Mount Carmel, IL 62863.
Keepes Funeral Home is serving the family with the arrangements. To view Ross’ tribute wall, purchase flowers and leave condolences for the Hannuksela family, please visit www.keepesfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.