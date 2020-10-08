Roslyn Marie Perko

Roslyn Marie (Urbas) Perko, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19 at the Carefree Living Center.
A lifelong resident of Ely, Roslyn was born on June 5, 1929, to Francis (Gorshe) and Frank Urbas. As a young adult, she worked as a secretary for the Ely Chamber of Commerce where she met the love of her life. John Perko. They were married May 20, 1950. They had two children, Kathleen and Daniel.
Roslyn was a homemaker and a wonderful cook, with lots of old Slovenian recipes from her mother, which has been passed down to her family. She was a loving grandmother to her three granddaughters, as well as many children in the neighborhood.
Roslyn was an active member of the community, in groups such as the St. Anthony’s Choir, Ely Council of Catholic Women, Chairperson of the Church Circle, Ely Garden Club, Women’s Life, Red Hatters, Ely Slovenian Choir, and Cantor at St. Anthony’s Church. She looked forward to her Tuesday card playing with the Beacon Hill Card Club.
Roslyn made many friends at Carefree Living, and loved the staff that cared for her.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen; her son, Daniel (Elaine); granddaughters, Cassie, Nicole, and Melissa; her great-grandson, Clayton; sister-in-law, Carol Urbas; brother-in-law, Bob Born; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John; her brother, Bernard Urbas; and sister in-law, Gladys (Perko) Born.
Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
