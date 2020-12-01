Rosemary Tomfohr Remington, 91, passed peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020 at Garden House in Morro Bay, Calif.
She is survived by her children, Susann, Clark, Laura, Margo and Lisa; grandchildren, William, Ian, Alli, Emily and Remy; and great grandchildren, Cattleya, Atlas, Cooper, and Lochlan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Lawrence J. Remington.
Rosemary was born on May 15, 1929 in Chisholm, Minn., to Alice (née Bergeron) and Henry Tomfohr. Rosemary attended Chisholm High School and Hibbing Junior College, and graduated from the University of Minnesota. She and Lawrence made their home in Houghton, Mich., for 40 years, where in addition to raising a family, she played violin in the Keweenaw Symphony Orchestra, various small ensembles, and the pit orchestra at the Calumet Theatre, and she sang in the Copper Country Chorale. Rosemary also was instrumental in the Copper Country Suzuki program, teaching violin to young students at home and in local elementary schools. Rosemary and Lawrence retired to Santa Rosa, Calif., in 1996, and enjoyed the community, the weather, and their extensive travels. Among other activities, she continued to play violin for many years in a community orchestra.
Santa Rosa's 2017 fires prompted a move to Morro Bay, Calif. While Rosemary was not particularly fond of snow, Christmas was her favorite season, and she will be especially missed this December. Rosemary will be buried with Lawrence in Hibbing, Minn.
Donations by mail would be welcome at Garden House, her non-profit home of the past three years (mailing address and other information at www.gardenhousemorrobay.org), or your local hospice.
