Rosemary Shirlee Caddy, 74, of Crosby, died Sunday, March 28, 2021.
She was born in Carlton, Minn., on Feb. 24, 1947, the daughter of Kenneth and Marylis (Mitchell) Johnson.
Rose was employed as the City Clerk of Ironton for over 33 years; prior to that, she worked at Scorpion Industries and Hallett Construction of Crosby. She was a member of the International Institute of Municipal Certified Clerks; and was part of the first class to graduate from the Municipal Clerk Training program at the University of Minnesota. Rose was involved in numerous organizations and committees that supported her community, including the Cuyuna Range Economic Development Board, Ironton Planning commission, Ironton Industrial Park Commission and the Iron Range Reclamation Board. She was also proud of her completion of the Blandin Foundation’s Leadership program.
In her younger days, Rose enjoyed making ceramics, camping trips, Neil Diamond concerts, golfing at Emily Greens, meat raffles at the Midway, and socializing with friends at the American Legion in Ironton. In her later years, she enjoyed listening to music, going on walks, playing at the park, and coloring with her Granddaughter. In the last years battling dementia Rose was able to meet her grandson Max and make numerous new friends at Northland Village of Buhl and Diamond Willow of Mountain Iron. She was known to be sweet, gracious, and have an infectious laugh. When she could she always wanted to help other residents and workers. Rose will be greatly missed by her family and friends who knew her.
Rose is survived by her sons: Todd Caddy of Pierz, and Troy Caddy of Virginia; granddaughter: Lia Rose Caddy; grandson: Max Thomas Caddy of Virginia.; brother: Vern Johnson of St. Paul; brother-in-law: Harvey Willoughby of Esko; nieces: Tammi and Kim; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Kenneth Vern Johnson, and Marylis Jeanne (Mitchel) Johnson; sister: Lynn Willoughby; and nephew: Anthony Johnson.
A special thanks to all the people who worked with Rose at Diamond Willow Memory Care and Northland Village Assisted Living. You are saints for the work that you do. There are no words that could express our gratitude for the care you have provided our mother while she was with you.
A Celebration of Life and a Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share remembrances online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.