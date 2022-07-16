Memorial service for Rosemary “Rose” Lacer will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora with Fr. Kristoffer McKusky officiating. Friends and family may gather one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Rose died Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora. She was born on August 26, 1942 to Fred and Mary (Logan) Turk in Aurora. She grew up and attended the Aurora High School where she graduated in 1962. Rose worked as a clerk for the Cherro’s Variety Store for sixteen years and as a Food Service Manager for the Aurora American Legion for many years.
Rose was very active in the community having volunteered for the Aurora American Legion Auxiliary where she served as MN 8 th District Ladies Auxiliary President. She also worked on the Aurora Fourth of July Committee and Women’s Life. She was active in organizing and coaching her kids’ youth sports and activities. Rose was awarded the Al Hodnik Community Award for all of her dedication to the City of Aurora. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and sewing. She took the greatest pleasure in spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children: John Plevell, Mary (Bruce Halik) Plevell, Lisa (Clark) Niemi, and Rob (Cassie) Plevell; Grandchildren: Joshua Plevell, Jenna (Wade) Bergman, Alexandra Plevell, Reagan and Robert Plevell, Chad Hietala, Kyle (Carly) Niemi, Daniel (Alyssa) Niemi, Dylan Niemi, Michael (Christina) Szczech; Great Grandchildren: Sophia, Harvie, Taylor, Carter, Leo, Ella Rose, Neveah and Michael Jr.; siblings: Bonita Herrera and Linda (Clint) Odell; sister-in-law, Cindy Benedict; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; two granddaughters: Ashley and Danielle Plevell; a brother, Fran; sisters: JoAnn, Monica, Sandra, and Jeanne; and her parents.
