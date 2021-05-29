Rosemary Norha, 86, of rural Gilbert, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at The Waterview Pines in Virginia.
Rosemary was born on May 6, 1935, to Joseph and Mary (Shustersich) Mohar in Elcor. She graduated from the Gilbert High School, Class of 1953. She went to work at the Cluett Peabody Arrow Shirt Factory in Gilbert. Rosemary attended St. Cloud State University where she earned a degree in Elementary Education. She taught in the Grand Marais and Aurora Public Schools. In 1989, she was certified as a Special Education. She then worked at Mesabi Community College and Range Technical College as a Learning Disabilities Instructor. Rosemary’s passion was giving children with learning disabilities the tools they needed to be successful in their educations. Rosemary was united in marriage to William Roger Norha in 1964. The couple raised two children, Mary Elizabeth and William Joseph. Rosemary was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Slovenian Union of America and Palo Senior Citizens.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Norha; granddaughter, Johanna Rose Norha; sister-in-law, Judith Mohar; six nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Roger Norha; son, William Joseph Norha; brother, Robert J. Mohar; and her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert with Fr. Charles Flynn celebrating.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
