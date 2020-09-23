Rosemary J. Skala, 78, of Hoyt Lakes, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.
She was born Dec. 2, 1941, to Andrew and Jenny (Popesh) Koivisto. Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of Ely High School and married Martin Skala on August 27, 1960. In 1964 they moved to Hoyt Lakes where Rosemary raised her children and was a homemaker. She was a catechism instructor at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Hoyt Lakes for many years.
Rosemary was a member of Queen of Peace Parish, its Assumption Group and the Hoyt Lakes VFW Auxiliary. She was an excellent cook who especially enjoyed baking.
Survivors include her son, Mark (Colleen) Skala; daughter, Mary (Donn) Benson; grandchildren: Laura (Evan) Swartz, Jesse (Crystal) Benson, Amy (Stuart) Beauregard, Josh (Sam) Benson, Jordan (Andrew) Snyder and Andrew Skala; great grandchildren: Nicholas, Grace, Elizabeth, Samuel, Jolene, James and Elliette; her brother, Tom (Karen) Koivisto; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jenny; husband, Martin; twin granddaughters: Stacy and Stephanie; brothers: John and Bob
Mass of Christian Burial for Rosemary will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Hoyt Lakes with Fr. Peter Lambert, Fr. Eamonn Boland and Deacon Mark Skala celebrating the mass.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church.
Burial will be in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, the church's seating capacity is 50 people and may not be exceeded. Please let it be known that all are welcome to the visitation and that we will be gathering for an outdoor reception afterward at the Hoyt Lakes Beer Garden.”
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.