Mrs. Rosemary Hendrickson, 67, of Grand Haven, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born June 14, 1954, in Hibbing, Minn., to Robert and Nellie (Bukvich) McCauley. On Nov. 13, 1976, she married James Hendrickson in Chisholm, Minn.
Rosemary was a member of St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, where she devoted many years volunteering her time. Over her lifetime, she and Jim hosted high school students in their home as youth group leaders, she coordinated and facilitated women's Bible studies, and planned and led women's retreats. She was a talented sewer and baker, and enjoyed walking and reading. Rosemary was a prayer warrior, who loved taking care of people. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; three children: Eric (Laura) Hendrickson of Minnetonka, Minn., Charnelle (John) O'Connor of Eden Prairie, Minn., and Kaylee Page of Grandville, Mich.; six grandchildren: Laney, Mac and Rory Hendrickson, Raelyn and Mina O'Connor, and Bella Page; and sisters, Bobbie (Tom) Saban and Mary (Danny) Brandt. She is also survived by the entire Hendrickson family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Nellie McCauley; and her Godmother, Kuma Rose Price.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church with the Rev. Charles Schwartz officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.
Interment will take place in Historic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Rosemary may be given to St. Patrick–St. Anthony Food Pantry.
