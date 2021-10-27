Rosemarie A. Biondich, 89, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth, Minn., which was home to her for the past four years.
She was born Nov. 1, 1931, in Eveleth, Minn., to Frank and Angeline (Blatnik) Strukel. Rosemarie was a 1949 graduate of Eveleth High School. Following her schooling, she worked for the Fair Store, Nan Carols, Golden Rule and City Drug Store, all in Eveleth.
At work, she met Andrew, who would flirt with her by messing up her candy display and later married Andrew Biondich in Eveleth on Oct. 11, 1952, and resided in Gilbert until 2017, when she became a resident at Waterview Woods.
She enjoyed shopping, dancing (especially polkas), attending polka fests and enjoyed the Polka Mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where she was an active member. Baking, socializing, keeping a tidy home and being with her family was of utmost importance. She had a wonderful sense of humor and will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed greatly.
Survivors include her children, Dan (Liz) Biondich of Eveleth and Cynthia (Tom) Hoshal of rural Gilbert; grandchildren: Joanne (Brad) Scott, Nick (Nicole) Biondich, Andy (Nikki) Biondich and Chris (Corina) Hoshal; six great grandchildren: Cal, Mayme, Avery, Matthew, Daniel and Waylon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Angeline; brother, Frank (1999); and husband, Andrew (2016).
A private family funeral service for Rosemarie will be held at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert with Fr. Justin Fish officiating.
Burial will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
