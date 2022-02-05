Rose Zubich, age 96, of Hibbing, died Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born Feb. 19, 1925, in Hibbing to Peter and Bozica (Svelar) Enich. Rose grew up in the Morris Location outside of Hibbing and worked at the Kahler Hotel for many years. She attended the Serbian Orthodox Church. On May 15, 1948, Rose was joined in marriage to Frank Zubich. Rose enjoyed bingo, gambling and playing cards. She was very proud of her children and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Helen (Steven) Kuryatnik, Hibbing, Frank (Julie) Zubich, Hibbing, and Joan (Richard) Rahkola, Andover, Minn., grandkids: Stevie (Myndi) Kuryatnik, Brian (Jenn) Kuryatnik, Chris (Danielle) Zubich, Tim (Megan) Zubich, Anders Rahkola, Aaron Rahkola, Nicole (Joe) Borra; six great-grandkids; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Bozica; husband, Frank; brothers, Mike (Mary) Enich, George (Dorothy) Enich, Steve (Irene) Enich; sisters, Helen (Lud) Kostelic and Mary (Tom) Heffron.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Private interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. Due to COVID-19 masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Fairview Range Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.