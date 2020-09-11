Rose Mary (Spadaccini) Cummings was born on Feb. 22, 1918, and was 102. She lived a long happy life filled with family, friends, and good food.
She married her high school sweetheart and they loved to entertain and welcome people into their home. Rose always set a fancy table no matter what the occasion and would always ask people “Are you hungry?”. She was proud of her Italian heritage and was President of the Italian Club for many years.
Rose was a member of the VFW and volunteered as an election judge for the PTA, 4H, Girls Scouts and the list goes on. Playing cards and doing crafts were some of her favorite activities. Her happy place was Perch Lake with her family where she and her husband would enjoy riding their three-wheelers and snowmobiles and of course cooking for anyone who stopped by. She will long be remembered for her toast to the American Eagle.
She is survived by her daughter Pat (Richard) Gustafson; grandchildren: Meghan Gingerich, Kesha Luttrell, Gretchen Gonzales, Tony Fraser, Sean McMahon, Ryan McMahon; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Cummings; and daughter, Renee McMahon.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home. www.andersonfuneral.net
