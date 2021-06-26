Rose Mary O’Korn, 99, of Eveleth, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
She was born on Aug. 23, 1921, in Eveleth to Frank J. and Ursula (Prasnikar) Mervic. Rose graduated from Eveleth High School and was united in marriage to Louis J. O’Korn on Nov. 23, 1946, in Eveleth.
Rose did housework, worked as a sodajerk at the Midget News and retired from the license bureau in Virginia. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church, the funeral choir, Fayal Golden Club, Croatian Fraternal Union, Eveleth Senior Citizens, VFW Auxiliary to Mesaba Range Post 1172 of Eveleth, Long Lake Birthday Club and the Happy Hour Singers at the nursing home.
She volunteered as an election judge in Fayal Township and enjoyed canning and berry picking well into her later years.
Rose is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Frank) Owen of River Falls, Wis.; her son, Jim O’Korn of Eveleth; grandchildren, Greg (Tara), Jon (Kim) and Ben; great-grandchildren: Cassie, Lewis, Ethan and Wyatt, Olivia, Beatrice and Sofia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; sons, Gerald, Lewis and David; sisters and brothers.
A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Resurrection Catholic Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Charles P. Flynn.
Personal reflections by daughter, Marilyn and grandson, Jon will be at 9:45 a.m. with visitation following until the time of the service.
Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital www.mhealth.org or sent to 2414 South 7th Street Child Family Life Department #MB-210B, Minneapolis, MN 55454 or the Eveleth Community Foundation P.O. Box 231, Eveleth, MN 55734.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
