Rose Mary Gettys

Rose Mary (Popovich) Gettys, 89, of White Bear Lake, Minn., died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Gilbert, Minn.

She was born in Eveleth, Minn., to Luka and Catherine Popovich on Jan. 7, 1932. She graduated from Aurora- Hoyt Lakes High School in 1950.

In 1953, she was married to John Gettys in California where they resided for several years before moving to Hoyt Lakes, Minn., where she worked for Erie Mining Company as a secretary. In 1961, they moved to Markham, Minn., where she lived until John’s death in 1996. She worked for Social Services in Virginia and Hibbing, Minn., for many years. She moved to Arizona in 2002 and resided there for 10 years. She returned to White Bear Lake, Minn., in 2012 where she resided until her death.

Rose is survived by daughters, Cheryl (William) Cadwell, Aurora, Minn., and Lynda (Miles) Nygaard, Gilbert, Minn.; eight grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; daughter, Joy; siblings: Joseph, Theodore, Daniel, Roddy, and Steve Popovich, Pauline Fiegener and Marie Henke; nephews, Dale Popovich, Michael Popovich, and Jerome Fiegener; niece, Laura Perrine.

Funeral Service will be held at Heritage Trail Bible Church at 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, with viewing one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be in the Eveleth Cemetery.

Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.

