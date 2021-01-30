Rose Marie (Yurkovich) Wrolstad

Rose “Rosie” Marie Wrolstad, 80, of Cottage Grove, Minn., passed away peacefully after a long struggle with dementia.
She was born in Elcor, Minn., to Peter and Mary (Begich) Yurkovich on Jan. 25, 1940. Raised in Gilbert, Minn., where she graduated from Gilbert High School, then went to Eveleth Junior College where she graduated, and then earned a Master’s degree in education from Bemidji State University. While in college she met her husband, David. After teaching in Minot, N.D., they came back to the Range, where she taught briefly at Virginia High School, then Eveleth Vocational/Technical, now Mesabi Range. After several years, they moved to Cottage Grove, where she taught at Inver Hills Community College until her retirement. Her career as an educator and department head at Inver Hills Community College spanned many decades and touched countless lives. She especially cherished the friendships she cultivated there. When she retired the college performed a concert in her honor, which was open to the public.
Rosie had a real love for her students wherever she went. She established roots in the community through her work and activities, such as volleyball, St. Rita’s Church and the Lion’s Club participation with her husband. She was the consummate hostess and loved to throw pool parties, attend movie night with friends and tell stories. Above all, Rose loved the company of people and brought light and positive energy wherever she went, making her beloved by all who knew her. Her love of family, especially her grandson, Dustin, who she loved taking everywhere, is her legacy to all of us.
Rose Marie is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Jodee (Erol) Sonderegger; grandson, Dustin (Becca) Wrolstad; sisters, Peggy (John) Telfer, Durham, N.C., Gloria (John) Softich, Virginia, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Mary (Begich) Yurkovich; and many aunts and uncles.
