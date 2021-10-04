Rose Marie Tuin, 93, of a longtime resident of Kelly Lake, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Guardian Angels.
She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Hibbing, the daughter of George M. and Hildur E. (Norberg) West and was a graduate of Hibbing High School. Rose married Garret Tuin on May 1, 1948, at the Methodist Church in Kelly Lake. She was employed as a Nurse’s Aide for the Hibbing General Hospital, and later was a Physical Therapy Aide for Essentia Health. Rose was a member of the Kelly Lake Methodist Church and had served as its Treasurer, and a member of the Kelly Lake Community Club. She enjoyed bowling, music, quilting, and was fondly remembered for her baking, especially breads and buns and cookies.
Rose is survived by children, Dave Tuin of Hibbing and Julie R. Tuin of Cohasset; sister, Beatrice Polich of Kelly Lake; grandchildren: Larry (Sandy) Tuin of Hibbing, Brian (Jaci) Tuin of Hastings, Gary Tuin of Hastings, and Tammy (Bob) Lehto of Chisholm; great-grandchildren: Tore, Faith, Garrett, Scotty, Layla and Evelyn; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Betty (Lund) Tuin; siblings: George West, Leslie West, Carol Versich.
Rose’s family wishes to thank the staff at Guardian Angels for the loving care and concern shown to Rose.
A funeral service for Rose will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home in Hibbing. Ed Vesel will officiate.
A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow in the family plot in the Hibbing Park – Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
