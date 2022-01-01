Rose Marie Novak, 85, of Gilbert, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, surrounded by family at Essentia Health-Virginia.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1936, to Joseph and Mary (Moren) Yaklich in Gilbert. Growing up in Gilbert, she attended Gilbert High School, graduating from the Class of 1953. Rose later attended training in Chicago to become a Railroad Ticketing Agent. She was united in marriage to Frank Novak on Dec. 10, 1955. The couple resided in Fayal Township near Ely Lake. After Frank’s death she lived in Gilbert. Rose enjoyed gardening, biking, four-wheeling and many other outdoor activities. She was an avid swimmer and even in her later years would be seen taking a daily swim in the Ore-B-Gone pit. Her other interests included traveling and painting. As an extremely talented artist, her favorite medium was paint.
In her younger years Rose volunteered as a candy striper, and more recently for Meals-on-Wheels and the Gilbert Food Shelf. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Rose loved spending time with her family. An adoring grandparent, Rose was committed to attending her grandchildren’s activities whether it be a school function, church program, or a birthday party. God’s Word was of the utmost importance to Rose; she passionately shared her love for Jesus Christ with anyone she met.
Survivors include her three children: Mike (Mary) Novak of Embarrass, Dr. Anthony “Tony” (Constance) Novak of River Falls, Wis., and Mariann (Jack) Kunnari of Eveleth; former daughter-in-law/friend, Linda Koskiniemi of Eveleth; twelve grandchildren: Meredith (Paul) Warmuth, Paula, Esther “Essa”, and Luke Novak, Stephanie (Chan) Paine, Christopher Novak, Abigail (Erik) Lacksonen, Jon (Megan) Novak, Elana (Jeff) Zupetz, Sarah (Tracy) Martin, Dustin (Calah) Kunnari and Derek (Samantha) Kunnari; eighteen great-grandchildren; a brother, Jack (Verna) Yaklich of Gilbert; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; a sister, Joanne Gustafson; and her parents.
The memorial service for Rose will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Heritage Trail Bible Church in McKinley with Pastor Gus Layman officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
