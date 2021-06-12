Rose Marie Emerson, 84, of Virginia passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in the Edgewood Senior living community.
She was born June 29, 1936, in Virginia, the daughter of Frank and Ann (Strukel) Krasaway and grew up in Franklin Location. Rose was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and the Virginia Junior College. She married Hartley Emerson Jr. on June 15, 1957, and they lived in Duluth and Tower prior to returning to Virginia in 1970. Rose was employed as a medical secretary for the Virginia Regional Medical Center and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. After retirement, she enjoyed meeting weekly with her “Lunch Bunch” nurses. Rose loved time spent at the cabin on Lake Vermilion, she enjoyed baking, bowling, ceramics, and was an extraordinary knitter. She was known for her memory and her attention to historical details.
Rose is survived by her husband, Hartley Emerson of Virginia; son, Tom Emerson of Lino Lakes, Minn., and daughter, Sandra (Tim) Gulan of Virginia; grandchildren: Steven (Sarah) Emerson of Lake Shore, Wendy (Tristan) Banks of Brainerd, Hunter Gulan of Los Angeles, and Slade Gulan of Duluth; great-grandchildren: Jack, AJ, Gus, Rosie, Mason and Avery; extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, David Emerson.
Services will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
