Rose Marie Amundson, 90, passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 7, 2021, in Hopkins, Minn.
She was born on Nov. 28, 1930, in Hibbing, Minn., to William and Clara Pappas. She graduated from Hibbing High School, and spent most of her married life in Forbes, Minn. In later years, she lived in Hopkins.
Rose had an outgoing personality and loved making new friends wherever she lived. She was very proud of her Greek heritage. Everyone knew that Rose was not a morning person, and it surprised family and friends that she left this life in the early morning.
Rose is survived by her sons, Dr. Mark Klun, Dr. Roger Amundson (Tina), and Dan Amundson (Jill); her grandchildren: McKenzie Rose Klun, Haley Rose Klun, Dr. Angie Amundson Flick, John Amundson, Jay Odom and Frank Odom; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roy Amundson; her siblings, George Pappas, Mary Pappas, and Pat Kron; and her daughter, Judy Amundson Odom.
Final resting place will be in Forbes Cemetery with her husband.
A Celebration of Rose’s Life will be at some point in the future, which is yet to be determined.
