Rose J. Sterle
January 1, 1923—November 10, 2022
Rose J. Sterle passed away Nov. 10, 2022, in her home she was born in almost 100 years ago with family by her side. Rosie loved her home on “Poplar Street” in Chisholm.
She was most proud of her Slovenian heritage being born to immigrants, John and Mary (Obolnar) Sterle on Jan. 1, 1923. Rosie was the youngest of seven children. She attended Chisholm schools and graduated in 1941. She worked at JC Penney for over 40 years retiring in 1986. She enjoyed traveling, including a trip to visit family in Ljublijana, Slovenia.
Rosie loved her home and spent hours in her gardens. She also loved hunting and fishing with her family, curling, playing bocce ball with friends and working with the ladies at the Slovenian Home. Rosie was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Chisholm.
As Rosie got older, she became the modern version of the 1940’s iconic Rosie the Riveter with the “We Can Do It” attitude. Rosie would use that phrase often as a motivation to herself and to others. At times old age would slow Rosie down but it never stopped her from doing what she wanted-especially if it involved picking weeds out of her garden. Old age also never changed her love of being at the lake or in the woods. Even at the age of 98, Rosie was still meeting her nephew for lunch, alongside a warm fire during deer season, like she had done for so many years.
Rosie was met in heaven by her parents, her sister, Marie Newman and her five brothers: Johnny, Frankie, Joey, Louie, and Eddie along with her nephew, Craig Sterle.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Ron (Sharon) Sterle, Joanne (Dick Owens) Cianni, Cheryl (Scott Jerome) Jagunich, Candy (Jan) Rizzio, Marc (Patty) Sterle, Marilyn (Don) Renzaglia, and Jeffrey (Bonnie) Sterle. She also is survived by a special family friend, Dede Vidmar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 1 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm with Fr. Paul Strommer Celebrating. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
