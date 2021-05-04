Roscoe Norman Spotts

Roscoe Norman Spotts, 82, originally of Hibbing, Minn., passed away April 28, 2021, in Arizona.

He was born on Aug. 20, 1938, to Charles and Mary (Myers) Spotts in Brookfield, Mich. Roscoe and his family moved to the Hibbing area in 1945 and he grew up in the Stingy Lake area. He served in the United States Army and spent time in Germany and Korea. He will be missed by many.

No funeral services will be held at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Roscoe Spotts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries