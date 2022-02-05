Rosalyn Mae ‘Rosie’ Domitz, 90, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at her residence Edgewood Healthcare in Virginia.
Rosie was born in Duluth, Minn., on May 12, 1931, the daughter of William and Helen (Ojanen) Heikkinen. She grew up in Angora and graduated from Alango School in 1949. Rosie worked as a nurse’s aide in the Virginia Hospital and later retired from the Cook Hospital/Nursing Home with over 20 years of service as a nurse’s aide. She was united in marriage to Charles Domitz on April 14, 1956, in Mason City, Iowa.
They resided in Angora, where they raised their family. Rosie was a social butterfly who loved visiting with family and friends. She was the comedian, fashionista of the family. One of her many sayings was “I need a new TV, cause all mine has is bad news.” She would strike up a conversation with anyone she came across. She enjoyed baking, sewing, snowmobiling, dancing, and music – especially polka. Rosie was very proud of her Finnish heritage. It takes a lot of sisu to make it to 90 years old! She was a member of the Cook VFW Post 1757 Women’s Auxiliary and Eveleth VFW Post 1172 Women’s Auxiliary.
Rosie is survived by her children: Charlyn (Chuck) Childs of Virginia, Stuart (Judy) Domitz of Lino Lakes, and Gail (Jerry Lanari) Domitz of Eveleth; grandchildren: Adam Domitz, Amanda Domitz, and Jason Albin; and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband; and sisters, Judy Pasch and Marcy Eggleston.
Rosie’s family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Edgewood Assisted Living, especially Jordanna Childs (great-grandchild) for all of their loving care.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
