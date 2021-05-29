Ronnie Eugene Hindsley, 64, of Chisholm, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Ronnie was born July 1, 1956, in Plainview, Texas, to William J. and Burneta Fawn (Bush) Hindsley. He was united in marriage to Wendy G. Hertel on June 26, 1976.
Survivors include his wife, Wendy; two daughters, Misty Lynn Husidic of Isanti and Erin LeAnna Garmaker of Chisholm; three grandsons, Luca, Isaiah and Thomas; and four granddaughters: Sejla, Ella, Hannah and Faith.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Chisholm Baptist Church. Pastor Mark Anderson will officiate.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
