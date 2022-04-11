Ronald William Pocquette, 81, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Ron was born on Nov. 25, 1940, in Neenah-Menasha, Wis., to Muriel and Celia Pocquette. He moved to Greaney, Minn., after grade school and graduated from Orr, Minn., High School in 1959 where he eventually met and married Brenda Vezina on July 10, 1961.
Ron and Brenda raised their three sons on Island Lake in Hibbing, where they lived most of their married life. Ron worked for Sears Roebuck and Co. for most of his career as an appliance repair man. Ron had many hobbies including playing the accordion in a Polka band, Ham radio, anything related to electronics, and devoted much of his time spending time with his family. He was an active member of Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Chisholm, Minn. After retiring, Ron and Brenda enjoyed camping, boating, gardening, being outdoors, and doting on their dogs Lady and Spunky.
Ron is survived by his children, Todd (Kelly) Pocquette, Ron (Julie) Pocquette, and Jim (Janel) Pocquette; his grandchildren: Kayla, Beau, Allysa, Sophia, Nick, Hayden, Zach, Anna, Luke, Jolie and Charlie; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Celia; and father, Muriel.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 20, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Chisholm, Minn., followed by a luncheon at St. Joseph’s.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Pocquette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.