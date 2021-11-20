Ronald W. Lammi, 93, of Virginia, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Essentia Health in Virginia.
Ronald was born May 15, 1928 in Pike River, MN to Edward and Helga (Frantti) Lammi. He worked as a miner for many years, but his favorite job was always being a logger. Ronald was a man with great love and faith for the Lord Jesus Christ. Ronald was a caretaker for the Heritage Trail Bible Church for over 30 years and loved working every summer at the church camp. He was always ready to lend a helping hand.
Ronald loved being outdoors, having coffee with his friends, reading, and spending time with his family. He was a regular to many restaurants in the area. He always had his famous one-liners prepared for any situation and loved to B.S. Both in English and Fin.
He is survived by his daughters, Candace Holappa and Sheri (Richard) Kwiatkowski; 6 grandchildren: Danielle (Eric) Pavelich, Briana Kwiatkowski (Bryce Perushek), Carly Kwiatkowski (Hunter Watson), Shelley (Mark) Curtiss, Kari (Dennis) Beaulieu, and Leslie Holappa; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Hilma Clifford; brother, Joe Lammi; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ralph Lammi, Reino Lammi, Walter Lammi, Eino Lammi, and John Lammi; and son-in-law, Les Holappa.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Trail Bible Church in Gilbert on Saturday, December 4. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
