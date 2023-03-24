Ronald Skube
Ronald Skube, 78, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s Essentia Health in Duluth, Minn.
He was born April 27, 1944 in Ely, Minn., to Fred and Helen (Russ) Skube.
Ron graduated from Ely Memorial High School, Class of 1962.
He attended Ely Junior College and Bemidji State University where he graduated with a degree in elementary education. He taught school in Duluth, Embarrass and Babbitt.
Ron was united in marriage to Marlene Shober and they raised one daughter, Brenda.
He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed the outdoors.
Ron is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marlene, daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Regan Lamppa of Richfield, Minn.; one brother, Bernie of Ely; numerous nieces and nephews who he was very close to.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Helen Tulla and brothers Albert, Edward and Frank.
A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely with visitation one hour prior.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home.
